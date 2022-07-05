Glasgow Botanic Gardens named one of 10 best in the UK

Glasgow Botanic Gardens has been ranked as one of the 10 best in the UK.

In an index completed by Essential Living , 10 public botanic gardens have been crowned the best in the UK.

Essential Living has trawled the internet to see which public gardens have the best amenities, the prettiest of views, the most space to run around, dog-friendly areas and, most importantly, accessibility for disabled people.

Glasgow Botanic Gardens ranked sixth in the top 10.

Glasgow Botanic Gardens.

Glasgow Botanical Gardens, established in 1817, features several glass houses and the Kibble Palace.

The gardens do not have their own Instagram feed, but that doesn’t make it any less picturesque, with 19.8k users tagging the location on their snaps, making it one of the most tagged gardens in the study. You’re in for a peaceful visit at this place, with 103 Tripadvisor’s backing up the claim.

London’s Royal Botanical Gardens came top of the list, which scored a whopping 10/10 when it came to social media engagement, thanks to their 520,000 Instagram followers. The garden also ranked 10/10 in the accessibility score, thanks to an extensive number of steps taken to be as diverse and inclusive as possible - such as free entry for carers and wheelchair friendliness.

In second place was the Royal Botanical Garden of Edinburgh. This is the place to be for those looking for relaxation, as it scored 10/10 in this section, with 538 people reviewing the gardens as ‘peaceful’ on TripAdvisor.