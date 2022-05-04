Glasgow bus workers cancel strike and accept pay deal

First Glasgow employees have cancelled planned strike action and agreed to a new pay deal, Unite has announced.

The 60 First Glasgow workers, including bus cleaners and shunters, voted by 89 per cent to accept the offer in a ballot turnout of 92 per cent.

Two periods of 48-hour strike action which were due to begin today (Wednesday) and Thursday, and 18 and 19 May are now off.

The union said that the deal ensures a significant pay increase along with improvements to sickness pay which will increase by up to 50 per cent. This will bring sickness pay into line with industry standards at 80 per cent of full pay for the workers.

Unite had previously criticised First Glasgow for offering an ‘insulting’ pay offer which would have brought some workers up to £9.48 per hour backdated to August 2021 to April 2022.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has delivered for our members in First Glasgow. These workers took a stand against poverty wages and they won. Their pay and sickness entitlements have now significantly improved. Once again, it highlights the benefits of being a member of Unite in the fight for better jobs, terms and conditions in the bus industry.”

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite industrial officer, added: “The deal was overwhelming accepted by our members meaning that the strikes are now off. The cleaners and shunters will now receive pay and benefits in line with their fellow workers at First Glasgow including sickness pay which will increase by up to 50 per cent. It’s a deal we are pleased to get over the line.”