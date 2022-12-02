Glasgow World asked its readers which famous Scots they would invite over to dinner if there were no rules.

They could include huge celebrities, historical figures or even fictional characters.

Readers suggested that Billy Connolly could entertain the dinner guests with a comedic song whilst former James Bond actor Sean Connery told tales of his silver screen days.

Famous singers Rod Stewart and Lewis Capaldi could provide after dinner entertainment and Andy Murray could show off his many sporting trophies.

Click through this article to see who else the readers would invite round for dinner.