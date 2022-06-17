Glasgow Central: train station set for major refurbishment after plans approved

Network Rail aims to reorganise the station’s concourse to create more desirable retail spaces within the station, while also consolidating services like the British Transport Police offices.
Upgraded office spaces will also be created in the underused parts of Caledonian Chambers.
The new retail spaces will be added in the current British Transport Police offices, at the units currently used by M&S and Boots, and in the Avanti West Coast Travel Centre.
A new prayer room will also be created at the rear of the Scotrail Customer Lounge.
The support statement with the application says: “The works are part of Network Rail’s Putting Passengers First programme and the proposal seeks to support this vision by enhancing the station assets, improving staff facilities, creating prime retail spaces, bringing offices back into use and enhancing the overall passenger experience all sensitively done within the context of the character of the station.”