Glasgow Central: train station set for major refurbishment after plans approved

Glasgow Central is set to undergo a major refurbishment, after the council approved plans.

Network Rail aims to reorganise the station’s concourse to create more desirable retail spaces within the station, while also consolidating services like the British Transport Police offices.

Upgraded office spaces will also be created in the underused parts of Caledonian Chambers.

The new retail spaces will be added in the current British Transport Police offices, at the units currently used by M&S and Boots, and in the Avanti West Coast Travel Centre.

The Central Station low level could be given a refurbishment.

A new prayer room will also be created at the rear of the Scotrail Customer Lounge.