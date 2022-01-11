Glasgow city centre transformed for Batgirl filming - in pictures

Glasgow is once again being given a makeover as it doubles up for Gotham City for the filming of the new HBO film. The city has previously been used for shooting scenes for the upcoming Flash and Batman films.

Batgirl will be the latest addition to the DC Extended Universe. Leslie Grace will be starring as the titular character - who is also the daughter of Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon - with Brendan Fraser playing the villain, Firefly.

Here we take a look at some of the latest transformations of the city, which includes a Christmas market.

1. Batgirl Glasgow Crew dress the set of the new Batgirl film, which is being filmed in the city centre.

2. Batgirl Glasgow A Christmas market is part of the set.

3. Batgirl Glasgow Artwork being added to the set.

4. Batgirl Glasgow A festive looking flower shop being dressed for filming.