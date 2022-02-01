Council Tax payments are usually paid over 10 months, meaning you have two months free - but which two months?

Council Tax helps keep Glasgow running. It covers everything from police and fire services to education and bin collection services. It also includes water and waste water charges, collected on behalf of Scottish Water.

It is usually paid by the people living in the house, whether it is owner-occupied or rented.

Council tax could be set to rise across the UK

What months do we not pay Council Tax?

Council Tax is billed from April 1 to March 31 each year, however, this is usually split into ten instalments.

These instalments run from April to January - meaning you don’t pay Council Tax in February and March. This is because the payments for those two months are covered in the 10 instalments.

Households do have the option to spread council tax bills over 12 months, meaning smaller payments each month without a break, which can help households to budget further.

What are the Glasgow Council Tax bands?

The amount of Council Tax you pay depends on which Council Tax band your house falls under where you live and the limits set by the local authority in your area.

The Council Tax band you pay is based on the estimate value of your home as of April 1, 1991, as well as the number of people living within it.

Newer homes are given a value based on when they were built and what their value might have been on April 1, 1991.

The Glasgow Council Tax bands for 2021-2022 are:

A - property valued up to £27,000 - £1230 tax

B - property valued from £27,000 to £35,000 - £1435 tax

C - property valued from £35,000 to £45,000 - £1640 tax

D - property valued from £45,000 to £58,000 - £1845 tax

E - property valued from £58,000 to £80,000 - £2382 tax

F - property valued from £80,000 to £106,000 - £2915 tax

G - property valued from £106,000 to £212,000 - £3479 tax

H - property valued over £212,000 - £4314 tax

If you disagree with the valuation your home has been given, you can contact the Scottish Assessors Association.

How do I reduce my Council Tax bill?

You can claim a reduction if you are on a low income and have savings under £16,000.

For the full list of the exemptions and reductions, visit the Glasgow council Council Tax website.

Is Council Tax going up?

The Scottish Government has scrapped a cap on Council Tax, giving local authorities permission to raise it as much as is required.