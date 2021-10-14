Glasgow cleansing workers warn of strike action during COP26

Glasgow cleansing workers have voted for industrial action.
GMB Glasgow announced on its social media channels this morning that its members had voted 96.9 per cent in favour of industrial action.
That was in response to the latest pay offer from COSLA - the national association of Scottish councils.
It warned that unless a better pay offer was received on Monday, its members would be striking during COP26.
Chris Mitchell, GMB convenor, said in the video: “We were called Covid heroes, critical workers and essential workers. This is what happens when low paid workers take a stand against COSLA and say enough is enough.
“Because these heroes here deserve a decent pay rise.”