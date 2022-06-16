Glasgow council leader Susan Aitken has refused to consider £1 million spending options for Langside improvements until residents are consulted on ideas properly first.

On Tuesday council officials put forward options for how community money could be spent, which was supposed to involve people having a say.

But stopping the process in its tracks, SNP Councillor Aitken stated: “This is not communities deciding.”

All 23 wards across the city have £1 million extra each to spend on roads, lighting, footpaths, drainage repairs or other infrastructure. And residents are supposed to play a part in making decisions on where the cash goes.

Speaking at the Langside Area Partnership meeting, Councillor Aitken said: “The £1 million for every ward is supposed to be a community led process. It is the biggest community budgeting investment that has ever been made in Scotland – £23 million put out for communities to decide.

SNP's Susan Aitken at the Glasgow City Council count at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, in the local government elections.

“This is not communities deciding. This process bears no resemblance to that whatsoever.”

She pointed out citizens panels and community forums should be guiding the area partnerships on what is needed.

She said: “I think we have a real problem. I am very uncomfortable sitting with this small group of people talking about spending £1 million. That was never what this was meant to be.”

Options put forward by officers for Langside included £144,000 on Camphill Avenue and £50,000 for Skirving Street footpaths.

The £1 million Neighbourhood Infrastructure Improvement Fund cash comes on top of finance routinely available for “addressing the most pressing infrastructure issues across the city” according to the council.

Councillor Aitken asked officers to go and figure out ways to engage with local residents online or in person to gauge feedback on what improvements are needed.

She added: “We need to get a view from communities about ranking priorities.”

There is a plan to increase people’s involvement in decision making in Glasgow.

Newly created citizens panels, which will work with area partnerships are due to be rolled out in June next year. The move, which aims to encourage views and input from communities was supposed to be introduced earlier but has been delayed.

Councillor Aitken said she was disappointed the timetable for the new model of area partnerships had slipped.