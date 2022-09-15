Glasgow council switched off complaint forms for bins and fly-tipping

Residents have been left unable to make online complaints about bins after Glasgow City Council switched off a number of website forms.

The forms for reporting fly-tipping, missed collections and public bin problems were turned off during the recent strike action.

The build-up of rubbish has led to recycling bins being contaminated with general waste and the council has been dealing with a backlog.

The council said it intends to restart the online request forms in the days ahead.

There have been lots of complaints about rubbish in Glasgow.

A council spokesman said: “A number of online forms for reporting cleansing issues were switched off at the time of the recent strike action. This included the forms for reporting fly-tipping, issues with bins in public places and missed bin collections. The MyGlasgow App has also been affected as a consequence.”

He added: “We knew there would be extensive disruption to services as a consequence of the strike action and that it would take a number of weeks to recover fully from the impact of the strike. Good progress has been made on catching up on the days of work lost to strike action with a priority placed on services such as removing waste from public places and emptying public bins.

“But we are still dealing with a backlog of work, particularly in relation to household bin collections.”

A decision was made to suspend council bin strikes on September 2 after workers received a pay offer of a flat rate increase of over £1,900 for all workers earning less than £39,000 a year.

Strikes took place from August 26 to 29, which left bins overflowing and rubbish lying on the city streets.

The council official added: “We are aware of where other issues are being experienced and we are focused on addressing these as quickly as possible.