Glasgow council to consider bid to host EURO 2028 games at Hampden Park

Glasgow could host the UEFA EURO football tournament in 2028 as the city considers making a bid to have matches played at Hampden.

Six games would take place in the city from mid June to mid July, including a quarter final, subject to UEFA approval .

It would be part of joint effort between the UK and Ireland to welcome the 51 match European tournament, with Glasgow being the only Scottish city involved.

A council paper said: “The UEFA European Football Championships is amongst the largest sports events in the world. Securing EURO 2028 for the city as part of a UK and Ireland-wide bid would be a major coup, generating significant value for the city, including multi-million-pound investment from the Scottish and UK Governments to support the city’s economic and social recovery.”

Scotland could host EURO 2028 matches.

The Glasgow plans would include a fanzone and football village during the tournament with visitors and residents able to enjoy a programme of activities as part of the event.

It is estimated the event could deliver £152 million “Gross Value Added benefit to the Scottish economy” according to the council paper, which will be presented at the City Administration Committee on Thursday.

At the meeting Glasgow councillors are due to make a decision on whether to approve a funding request to host events as part of the championship bid.

The council is set to pour up to £7.5 million to deliver the events as a host city as part of steps to make it happen.

The local authority paper added: “A central bid team has been established in the FA to coordinate the EURO 2028 bid and Glasgow Life has been working with the Council family, the SFA, Scottish Government, EventScotland and Police Scotland to contribute to the feasibility study and bid from a Glasgow perspective.”