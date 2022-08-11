Glasgow council urged to refuse controversial care home plans for bowling green

Proposals to build a new 66-bed care home on a former West End bowling green should be rejected, according to Glasgow City Council planning officers.

The council’s planning applications committee is set to meet next week to discuss the plans for the old Anniesland Bowling and Tennis Club site.

The plans would see the clubhouse and other outbuildings demolished, with the 66-bed care home erected in its place.

Planning officers at the council have recommended that the proposals be refused permission, noting that it would result in the loss of open space and have a single access point.

The former Anniesland Bowling and Tennis Club.

The committee papers state: “The proposed erection of 66 bed residential care home (Class 8) would result in the loss of protected open space, contrary to the Sustainable Spatial Strategy, and would have a single access which would be a hazard to pedestrian, cycle and vehicle traffic accessing the site.

“While the proposed development could potentially help address a need in the local area, for care within the local community, this does not outweigh the strong presumption in favour of the retention of protected open space.”

While eight letters of support have been received, backing the plans, 115 objections have also been sent in, including from two local councillors.

Should the plans be refused next week, it would not be the first time developers Northcare(Scotland) Ltd have be turned down.

Earlier this year the company had its first set of plans for the site rejected, with officials citing the same concerns that have been highlighted this time around.