Glasgow council vows to help Pakistan communities recover after floods

Work is underway to help the victims of torrential flooding in Pakistan as Glasgow City Council vows to help communities struggling to recover from the disaster.

The beginning of June 2022 saw the monsoon rain trigger the most severe flooding in Pakistan’s recent history with five times as much rain failing as the country’s 30 year average.

Villages were washed away and 1.7 million homes destroyed as well as 900 health facilities, 3.6 million acres of crops and 900,000 livestock.

At least 1300 people have died as a result of the flooding with 33 million left needing urgent assistance. Others have suffered from various waterborne diseases as a result of the rain.

In September the local authority passed an emergency motion to ask the UK Government to work with bilateral and multilateral partners to provide whatever support is needed to help struggling communities, and to support the Emergency Appeal issued by Pakistan and the United Nations.

Following the passing of the motion, the Lord Provost’s office also reached out to partners in Glasgow’s twin city of Lahore in solidarity and to ask how they can contribute to practical, on the ground help to support the country’s recovery.

The council is yet to receive a request for support from its Pakistan partners but said it stands ready to consider what can be provided within its power and responsibilities.

Glasgow City Council is unable to provide direct financial relief to communities abroad but officers have issued appeals online to pro-actively share the messaging and appeal of the Disaster Emergencies Committee and to signpost Glaswegians to where they can provide support to relief efforts on the ground.