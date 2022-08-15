Glasgow council workers to strike, after pay deal rejected

Unite confirmed this evening that its representative committee, involving local government workers, rejected the latest COSLA pay offer on Monday.
Unite said that the 3.5 per cent offer announced by COSLA on Friday was ‘nowhere near good enough’.
Strike action will begin in Edinburgh on Thursday, lasting until August 30 - after the Edinburgh International and Fringe festivals end - before strikes spread across the rest of Scotland.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s local government representatives have rejected the paltry offer of 3.5% from COSLA. The offer is nowhere near good enough.
“We make no apologies for standing up for our members because they deserve better than what they are getting from the politicians. Unite will always defend the jobs, pay and conditions of its members.”
Last week, Unite announced a ‘second wave’ of strike action to hit all waste services in 14 councils. It is estimated that around 1,500 Unite members across these councils will join fellow council workers in Edinburgh on strike.
The days of strike action in these 14 councils will begin on 24 August and end on 31 August.
Unite regional officer Wendy Dunsmore said: “Strike action will begin in Edinburgh this Thursday, and then roll-out across Scotland. We have the pathetic spectacle of COSLA and the Scottish Government doing a Hokey Cokey dance as they blame each other for the unacceptable pay offer. The fact is both of them are equally to blame. Our members are fed-up with this politicking because all they want is an offer put on the table which reflects their hard work, and helps them deal with the cost of living crisis hurting families across Scotland.”