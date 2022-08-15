Glasgow council workers to strike, after pay deal rejected

Glasgow council workers are set to go on strike, after the latest pay deal was rejected.

Unite confirmed this evening that its representative committee, involving local government workers, rejected the latest COSLA pay offer on Monday.

Unite said that the 3.5 per cent offer announced by COSLA on Friday was ‘nowhere near good enough’.

Glasgow City Chambers - home of Glasgow City Council.

Strike action will begin in Edinburgh on Thursday, lasting until August 30 - after the Edinburgh International and Fringe festivals end - before strikes spread across the rest of Scotland.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s local government representatives have rejected the paltry offer of 3.5% from COSLA. The offer is nowhere near good enough.

“We make no apologies for standing up for our members because they deserve better than what they are getting from the politicians. Unite will always defend the jobs, pay and conditions of its members.”

Last week, Unite announced a ‘second wave’ of strike action to hit all waste services in 14 councils. It is estimated that around 1,500 Unite members across these councils will join fellow council workers in Edinburgh on strike.

The days of strike action in these 14 councils will begin on 24 August and end on 31 August.