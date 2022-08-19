Glasgow council’s plan to attend South Korean lighting conference questioned

Glasgow council’s decision to send a councillor to a lighting conference in South Korea during the cost of living crisis has been questioned.

Council approval has been given for Cllr Imran Alam to make the trip to a Lighting Urban Community International (LUCI) Association event in Busan at an expected cost of over £1,500.

Cllr Dan Hutchison, Greens, asked whether talks had been held with the organisers over a hybrid model, with some participants meeting virtually. Online meetings had been arranged in 2020 and 2021 due to covid travel restrictions.

“Obviously we’re in a cost of living crisis and I think most members will probably share concerns about the quite high amount of money to fly across the world when a meeting could be held online,” he said.

A lighting conference is being held in South Korea.

In response, Cllr Greg Hepburn, SNP, the council’s business manager and convener for open government, said: “It was the first thought I had at the request and, I think, any request that comes in for a meeting because I think at times the council has to send people to events or participate in these things on behalf of the city.

“I know it struck me as interesting that there wasn’t an option for that, particularly as there had been online meetings, but my understanding is that this event is particularly designed to be in person and has lots of events around it.”

Three nights’ accommodation for one delegate and conference fees are covered by the council’s annual membership to LUCI. The costs include an expected £1,500 on flights, an extra night’s accommodation at around £83 and between £80 to £100 on a return train from Seoul airport to Busan. Minor costs for meals, in transit and outside main conference times, are expected too.

Glasgow is a founding member of LUCI, a non-profit organisation and the “international network of cities on urban lighting”. It has 70 member towns and cities across the world as well as 55 associated members from the lighting industry, design agencies and research institutes.

The 2022 event, between October 19 and 22, will include an annual general meeting and a conference. Cllr Alam, Labour, who was appointed to LUCI at a council meeting in June, will represent the council on the executive committee and at the AGM.

He will also speak at a panel session on ‘Achieving harmony of light for the future of cities’ and take part in other discussions and site visits during the conference. On his return he will present a report to councillors.

A council officer said LUCI has now “introduced components that are hybrid” and she would “get further clarity in terms of what components they are”.

However, she said: “As the report sets out, a lot of the benefits of being part of LUCI is actually seeing live at night light installations which obviously you can’t get online.”

She added engagement with LUCI members had found the majority wanted in person events due to “the benefits of being able to network, see things on site, being able to go and speak to speakers”.

Any international travel over £1,000 needs to be approved by the city administration committee. Labour’s Cllr Frank McAveety made the request on behalf of Cllr Alam.