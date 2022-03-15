Glasgow crematorium employee recognised for two decades of helping the bereaved

Craigton Crematorium’s business leader has been recognised for his commitment to supporting the bereaved during their most difficult time over the past 20 years.

Harry Tosh, aged 53 and from Port Glasgow, has received a special commemorative Long Service Award for his two decades of service at Craigton Crematorium, in south Glasgow, from his employer the Crematorium and Memorial Group, which is part of Dignity.

Harry, who previously worked at computer company Compaq for 13 years, started his career in the end-of-life sector by chance.

Harry said: “I took voluntary redundancy from my previous job and a friend who worked in the funeral profession mentioned there was a job going at Craigton Crematorium.

Harry Tosh has marked two decades at the crematorium.

“I applied and was successful, so I started off as a trainee cremator technician and gardener. I then qualified as a cremator technician in 2003 and when the previous manager retired, I was offered the manager job in 2007, now known as the Crematorium business leader, and I haven’t looked back since.”

Changes over time

Looking back on how the end-of-life sector and funerals have changed over the years, Harry said: “There’s been so much change over the past 20 years. There’s definitely been an increase in non-religious services since 2002.

“I believe we were the first crematorium in Scotland to offer a webcast facility for clients, allowing family members and friends who couldn’t attend the funeral to feel a part of the service. This was important to families during the pandemic when numbers allowed to attend a funeral were very limited.

“I’ve also noticed in recent years the increase in unattended funeral services – a funeral that isn’t witnessed by the family and friends of the person who died.

“These are becoming more popular and was noticeable during the pandemic but we’re seeing this trend continue as we come out of the pandemic too. Sometimes, families and friends may prefer to arrange a memorial service for their loved one who has passed away at a time that’s right for them.”

Pandemic problems

Reflecting on working throughout the pandemic, Harry said: “The past few years were really hard on everyone working in the funeral profession, but we worked tirelessly throughout, helping families when they were at their lowest. The guidelines from the Government were changing almost on a daily basis. We had to be reactive and proactive to ensure all guidelines were adhered to, with minimal impact to our clients.

“Although my current role as Crematorium business leader fills my day, I still occasionally support as a cremator technician and chapel attendant.