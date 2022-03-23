Glasgow Dogs Trust: These 40 beautiful dogs - including new arrival Timmy the Shih Tzu - need a new home

Since our last update two weeks ago, Timmy, Bear, Willow and Mishka have been welcomed to the dog adoption centre.
There are now dozens of dogs at the Glasgow centre who are just waiting for a new owner to arrive and give them the life they deserve.
1. Arthur
Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Arthur is an independent, older gent who needs space to relax. He must be the only pet in the home and needs hands-off owners.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
2. Billy
Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
3. Buzz
Male - Bulldog - aged 1-2. Buzz is a big boy who needs an owner who can take him out on walks.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
4. Captain
Staffordshire Cross - male - aged 8 and over. Captain has returned to care after a short time away. He needs a quiet home with experienced owners.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow