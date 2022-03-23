All of these beautiful dogs are available for adoption.

Glasgow Dogs Trust: These 40 beautiful dogs - including new arrival Timmy the Shih Tzu - need a new home

Four new dogs have arrived at Dogs Trust Glasgow in need of a new home.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 10:47 am

Since our last update two weeks ago, Timmy, Bear, Willow and Mishka have been welcomed to the dog adoption centre.

There are now dozens of dogs at the Glasgow centre who are just waiting for a new owner to arrive and give them the life they deserve.

To see the dogs available in Glasgow, visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website.

1. Arthur

Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Arthur is an independent, older gent who needs space to relax. He must be the only pet in the home and needs hands-off owners.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

2. Billy

Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

3. Buzz

Male - Bulldog - aged 1-2. Buzz is a big boy who needs an owner who can take him out on walks.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

4. Captain

Staffordshire Cross - male - aged 8 and over. Captain has returned to care after a short time away. He needs a quiet home with experienced owners.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

