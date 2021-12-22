Glasgow events cancelled after new winter restrictions announced

Major events have been cancelled around Glasgow, after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced new Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 9:50 am

From Boxing Day, outdoor events will be restricted to 500 people (meaning there could be just a small crowd at the upcoming Old Firm game), while indoor events will be cut to 200 people if seated and 100 people if standing.

The operators of the Irn Bru Carnival - Europe’s biggest funfair - announced on Tuesday that it will be closed from Boxing Day, just days after the popular event opened.

Events venue SWG3 said it has cancelled all shows until January 16 and that these would be rescheduled where possible.

The King’s and Theatre Royal operator said it is reviewing the Scottish Government update and the impact it will have on shows.

