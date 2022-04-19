Glasgow food pantry given £50k for new allotments on former school site

An East End food pantry has been awarded £50,000 from Glasgow City Council to develop community allotments on the site of a former school.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The allotments, which will be run by the Development Trust, are to be situated on derelict land on Drumlochy Road and made available to members of the community as well as the Ruchazie Food pantry.

Councillor Mandy Morgan, who helped set up the food pantry, says some of the food grown in the allotments will then be sold at the pantry.

Ms Morgan said: “Directly across the road from the pantry there is a derelict piece of land which used to be two school sites.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The plan is for the Development Trust to take on that piece of land who will set up a committee and get people in the community to take on these allotments. One allotment will be designated for the pantry and the Development Trust will eventually be in control of the food pantry.”

The Scottish Pantry Network has moved into new offices in Easterhouse.

It comes as the Scottish Pantry Network, which was first established in September 2020, moved into its new offices on Aberdalgie Road in Easterhouse last Monday.

This means the organisation will now be able to start providing training events to staff, volunteers and members of the pantry.

So far there are seven pantries in Glasgow including Ruchazie, Courtyard in Wester Common and Castlemilk which were the first to be set up.

Members pay £2.50 for £10 to £15 worth of food but councillor Mandy Morgan, who helped set up the dignified food network, says the pantry model is about so much more than that.

Ms Morgan said: “A pantry isn’t just about food, it’s so much more.

“It’s about people coming together to get high quality food at a low cost as well as accessing the other services available including upskilling training and employment opportunities.

“The food is really the hook to get the people in through the door but there is a lot of support the pantries can offer as well as bringing people together.

“This is also about bringing opportunities to Easterhouse which was one of the worst hit, if not the worst hit area in the country for covid-19.”

The new office will operate at The Circle between 86-79 Aberdalgie Road. Three members of staff will be employed there and will start providing training events for those involved with the pantry scheme.

Councillor Morgan added: “We have grown as an organisation over the last 18 months but after the pandemic more people are struggling.

“Pantries are seeing a rise in usage so these hubs are really important for our communities right now.