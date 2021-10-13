Glasgow Gaelic School singer from Bearsden triumphs at Royal National Mod

S3 Glasgow Gaelic School pupil Maria won the Solo Singing Fluent Girls ages 13-15 Traditional Silver Pendant and the Ann Kelly MacDonald Memorial Trophy.
She said: “It honestly feels amazing to have won as I’ve not been out competing at the Mòd for a long time because of Covid. I was not expecting it at all so I’m very pleased because I’ve been working hard for it.
"An old teacher of mine, Mrs Richardson, helped me prepare and I listened to recordings to learn the rhythm and pitch. My mum is fluent in Gaelic so she helped me which was very nice.”