Glasgow Gaelic School singer from Bearsden triumphs at Royal National Mod

Talented Bearsden singer Maria Monk triumphed at this week’s prestigious Royal National Mod festival.

By Liz Gallacher
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:14 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:15 am
Maria Monk Bearsden gaelic singer winner

S3 Glasgow Gaelic School pupil Maria won the Solo Singing Fluent Girls ages 13-15 Traditional Silver Pendant and the Ann Kelly MacDonald Memorial Trophy.

She said: “It honestly feels amazing to have won as I’ve not been out competing at the Mòd for a long time because of Covid. I was not expecting it at all so I’m very pleased because I’ve been working hard for it.

"An old teacher of mine, Mrs Richardson, helped me prepare and I listened to recordings to learn the rhythm and pitch. My mum is fluent in Gaelic so she helped me which was very nice.”

