Glasgow gift cards: £2.2 million already spent in shops

More than £2.2m has already been spent through the Glasgow gift cards, according to the council leader.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken revealed on social media that 70% of the 85,000 households which had received the Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card had activated them.

She also posted that £2.2m had been spent in ‘Glasgow high streets and shopping centres’ in the first week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow council leader Susan Aitken with Brave Bakers owner Petru Blaj.

Cllr Aitken posted: “Over 70% of cards activated already and £2.2 million spent in Glasgow high streets & shopping centres in the first week. I’ve had some lovely emails & letters from folk who’ve been able to buy or do something they wouldn’t otherwise have been able to afford.”

The cards were issued just over a week ago in a bid to both help people through the cost of living crisis and businesses recovering from the impact of Covid-19.

Each card included £105 and were sent to thousands of low-income households across Glasgow.