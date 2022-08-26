Glasgow gift cards: £2.2 million already spent in shops
More than £2.2m has already been spent through the Glasgow gift cards, according to the council leader.
Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken revealed on social media that 70% of the 85,000 households which had received the Scotland Loves Local Glasgow Gift Card had activated them.
She also posted that £2.2m had been spent in ‘Glasgow high streets and shopping centres’ in the first week.
Cllr Aitken posted: “Over 70% of cards activated already and £2.2 million spent in Glasgow high streets & shopping centres in the first week. I’ve had some lovely emails & letters from folk who’ve been able to buy or do something they wouldn’t otherwise have been able to afford.”
The cards were issued just over a week ago in a bid to both help people through the cost of living crisis and businesses recovering from the impact of Covid-19.
Each card included £105 and were sent to thousands of low-income households across Glasgow.
The money can be spent in more than 700 businesses in Glasgow that have signed up to be part of the scheme - from restaurants and shops, to supermarkets and even the Glasgow subway.