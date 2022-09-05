Glasgow homes can get £5k support for heating improvements - find out how to apply

Glaswegians can get financial support to make home improvements.

With fuel bills on the rise, a further 110,000 Scottish households could now benefit from energy saving home improvements as the eligibility criteria for the Scottish Government’s Warmer Homes Scotland programme is extended.

Home Energy Scotland is calling on households in Glasgow to act now ahead of the colder months, to find out if they may be eligible for around £5000 worth of support including heating and insulation improvements.

Delivered by Warmworks, 2,827 households in Glasgow have already benefitted from the programme since 2015, bringing a total cost saving on energy bills of around £586,130 in the city.

Glaswegians can get funding to help with heating.

Designed to keep the heat in and increase energy efficiency in the home, households could also reduce their bills by getting in touch, with those who may have contacted Home Energy Scotland previously, encouraged to get back in touch due to the extended eligibility criteria.

Harry Mayers, head of Home Energy Scotland, said: “With winter just around the corner, we understand that it is an extremely worrying time for many Scottish households in Glasgow as we see home energy prices rise, but we are urging people to get in touch now to check whether they may be entitled to support.

“Following the Scottish Government extension to the eligibility criteria, support is available to even more Scottish households granting access to funding for energy saving home improvements including renewable systems.

“Even households who may have previously contacted Home Energy Scotland but unfortunately did not meet the criteria at that time, are encouraged to get back in touch as they may be eligible now due to the updates.”

Home Energy Scotland, the Scottish Government’s free energy efficiency advice service, helps people access the Warmer Homes Scotland programme along with a range of other financial support and impartial advice.