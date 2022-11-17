Glasgow International Comedy Festival launch new award named after Sir Billy Connolly

The Glasgow International Comedy Festival has named an award after the Big Yin.

The Glasgow International Comedy Festival and Sir Billy Connolly have announced the launch of the new Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award.

The award will be the only official award given by Glasgow International Comedy Festival, with the inaugural winner announced at the Festival's Closing Gala event at the King’s Theatre on Sunday, April 2.

The award is named after Sir Billy Connolly.

An independent judging panel will judge nominations made by registered participants of the 2023 festival taking place from March 15 to April 2, and the eventual winner will be the show, individual or group that most personifies the Spirit of Glasgow.

Sir Billy Connolly said about the award: "Glasgow defies description. Many great men and women have tried to describe its spirit and failed miserably. What do you say about a town that dances, sings, plays and jokes differently from everybody else? The winner of this Award will have to be a nutter like me…"

Festival Director Krista MacDonald added: "It is the beginning of a new era for the Glasgow International Comedy Festival and we are very proud to have Sir Billy Connolly’s support in celebrating the spirit of the city shown through the immense comedy talent on display during our three weeks in March. No one more personifies both that spirit and that talent than Sir Billy.”

Advertisement

Conceived by Karen Koren, of GICF corporate director GB Festivals Ltd, the award will be open to any individual, group, show or venue involved in Glasgow International Comedy Festival 2023, not only those from Glasgow.