Glasgow man dies following car crash on Balmore Road

A 34-year-old man has died following a crash in Glasgow last Thursday.

The crash happened on Balmore Road, near the Allander Toll roundabout, at around 12.50am and involved a silver Ford Fiesta.

The driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died on Monday.

Police have named the driver as Shaun McLaughlin from Glasgow.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, of the Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Shaun’s family and friends at this difficult time

“Our enquiries into the crash are continuing. I’d urge anyone who was in the area with dash cam to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible, or any witnesses to the crash who haven’t yet spoken to officers should come forward as soon as possible.”