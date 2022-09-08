Glasgow MPs react to Liz Truss’s Energy Bill Rescue Plan - including cap on bills

Glasgow MPs and MSPs have criticised Liz Truss’s Energy Bill Rescue Plan, which was announced this morning.

Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her plans to help UK residents with their energy bills during the cost of living crisis.

Households will pay no more that £2,500 a year on both gas and electricity starting from October.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PM said that this will save a typical household £1,000 a year, and this doesn’t include the £400 support households will receive.

Liz Truss has announced plans to cap average household energy bills at £2,500 a year from October. Credit: Getty Images

It comes after Ofgem announced that the energy price cap would rise by 80% later this year, forcing households to fork out hundreds of pounds more to heat their homes this winter.

However, the news has not been welcomed by all MPs.

Glasgow North East MP, Anne McLaughlin, posted on social media: “So the big reveal today is that ‘thanks to the Tories’ energy bills will ‘only’ DOUBLE. What world are they living in?

“When the PM says she’s capping energy prices at £2500 a yr & that this represents a SAVING of £1k a yr, we know her arithmetical ability is as good as her knowledge of cheese production. That or she adheres to the view that if you repeat a lie often enough we will all believe it.”

Carol Monaghan, MP for Glasgow North West, tweeted: “So the new PM is a supporter of fracking. Destroying the environment is not the way to ensure “energy security”. Investment in renewable and reasonable grid connection charges is what is needed to develop security.”