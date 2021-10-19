Glasgow Necropolis features in new Batman trailer

Glasgow’s famous Necropolis features in the trailer for ‘The Batman’, which was released earlier this week.

A clip from The Batman shows a glimpse of Glasgow's Necropolis.

The clip sees two unknown characters speeding through the Necropolis on motorbikes.

While some may be surprised to see a glimpse of Scotland in a Hollywood movie, the sighting will not come as a shock to some Glaswegians – as the so-called Dark Knight was spotted filming in the city in February 2020.

At the time, some hoped that the movie’s star might be spotted while shooting in Glasgow, however, it was thought to be a stuntman seen filming in the Necropolis , rather than Pattinson.

Other locations in Glasgow were used for shooting, including areas in and around Glasgow Cathedral and the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, however, these have not been spotted in the new trailer.

The filming even caused multiple road closures around the city centre, including Cathedral Square, Wishart Street, Ladywell Street, Drygate and John Knox Street.