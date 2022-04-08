Glasgow neighbourhood named one of the best places to live in Scotland

A Glasgow neighbourhood has been named one of the best places to live in Scotland.

Seven Scottish locations have been selected by The Sunday Times for its annual Best Places to Live guide.

The Isle of Bute topped the Scottish rankings, with Braemar, Culross, Dunblane, Melrose and North Berwick also making the exclusive list.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shawlands represents Glasgow on the list.

Shawlands made the Sunday Times list.

It is praised for the wide selection of food and drink establishments, as well as its proximity to a popular park.

The guide says: “The Southside’s premium coffee and cake quarter is both practical and cool – and perfectly placed to take advantage of Pollok Country Park, and the reopened Burrell Collection.”

The comprehensive guide, which includes 70 locations, is released online today and an edited version will be available in the paper on Sunday.

The Sunday Times’s expert judges behind the guide assess a wide range of factors, from schools, transport and broadband to culture, green spaces and the health of the high street.