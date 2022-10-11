Glasgow neighbourhood ranked 11th coolest in the world by Time Out

A Glasgow neighbourhood is officially one of the coolest in the world.

Time Out magazine polled 20,000 people from around the world to find out the coolest places, from Mexico’s cultural capital to an artsy district in Australia.

And one Glasgow neighbourhood has been ranked 11th in the list, beating off Toronto, Havana, and Berlin.

Shawlands earns praise in the list for its parks, art, coffee and dining, and is described as the “bustling nexus point of Glasgow below the Clyde”.

It’s not just Shawlands that is praised - Langside, Strathbungo and Govanhill are also mentioned as contributing to the Southside’s rise.

The report even goes as far as to suggest that the Southside has eclipsed the West End as the best area to socialise in the city.

The perfect day in Shawlands is described as breakfast at Cafe Strange Brew, a trip to the Burrell Collection, a walk through Pollok Park, a meal at Julie’s Kopatiam, a show at the Glad Cafe, and late night drinks at Phillies.