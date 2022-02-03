Glasgow one step closer to becoming National Park City

Glasgow is getting closer to become a ‘National Park City’ in a bid to help make it greener and better connected to nature.

London has already declared the status – back in 2019 and now Glasgow City Council could become a supporter of the campaign.

A Glasgow National Park City campaign group have been working on the project to make it happen.

Latest steps

On Tuesday councillors sitting on the environment, sustainability and carbon reduction city policy committee referred the decision to the city administration committee to vote on next month after a paper was presented to them.

Councillor Angus Millar, SNP, said: “I am sure the green space groups in the city and the important work we are taking forward via biodiversity and green space and all the things referenced in this paper will be well served by being part of this network and by being able to join up resources. “

A paper presented to the meeting said: “The National Park City movement presents an opportunity for Glasgow to join an emerging international network of cities committed to this concept.”

Aims include making the city a place where children can learn and have fun in nature every day and everyone being engaged with the outdoors. Other objectives include the city having clean, healthy air and water and for all residents to be able to access sustainable travel.

Funders are to be sought to raise money to pay the £10,000 application fee to apply for National Park City status.