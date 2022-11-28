There could be fewer cars in Glasgow city centre.

Glasgow City Council has given a report on the final version of its latest City Centre Transport Plan.

The plan will shape how transport works in Glasgow city centre, replacing the current strategy, should it be approved by the council’s City Administration Committee.

This plan sets out a number of ideas, including a controversial scheme aimed at putting ‘people first’.

But what is the People First Zone, what area does it cover, and how would it work?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the People First Zone?

The main purpose of the People First Zone is to give pedestrians priority over vehicles.

This will be achieved by restricting what private vehicles can enter the city centre, cutting back congestion.

Private vehicle access to the city centre will be limited to essential trips, including those by people who live in the area, businesses, services, and disabled drivers.

There would still be access to the multi-storey car parks for motorists, while on street parking would be reduced.

Pavements would be extended to give pedestrians more room and additional active travel spaces would be created, as part of the scheme.

What area will it cover?

The People First Zone will be bounded by Hope Street, Cowcaddens Road, North Hanover / Glassford Street and Howard Street.

What does the plan aim to achieve?

It is hoped that, over the course of the 10-year life of the City Centre Transport Plan, there will be a 23% reduction in car trips to/from the city centre, a 43% increase in walking, a 300% increase in cycling and a corresponding 16% decrease in CO2 emissions from city centre traffic.

It’s also thought this could boost city centre retail sales and attract more businesses to the area.

When could it start?

While there are few details in the report about when work could start, the proposal is listed as being short term, medium term and long term.