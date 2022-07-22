Glasgow pet owners most worried in the UK about rising pet costs

Glasgow pet owners are the most worried in the UK about the rising costs of looking after a pet.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With rising pet costs, and more and more people giving up their pets because of it, pet insurance firm Petplan analysed more than 2000 tweets to find out exactly which areas in the UK are most stressed about the rising costs related to their pets and which pet costs are worrying them the most.

The analysis included tweets that specifically mentioned the cost of living or rising prices related to pets and pet expenses, such as vet bills, dog/cat food, and insurance.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They used the academic research tool SentiStrength, an AI tool that detects stress levels in short pieces of text and assigns them a stress level score from -5 (very stressed) to +5 (very relaxed). For our analysis, any tweet that scored between -2 (stressed) and -5 (very stressed) was considered ‘stressed’.

The cost of looking after pets is rising.

The analysis revealed that Glasgow is the area in the UK most stressed about looking after their pets with the rising cost of living with 69.7% of tweets related to pets and the cost of living from residents ranking as 'stressed'.

Milton Keynes pet owners are the 2nd most stressed (67.7%) and pet owners in Manchester are the 3rd most stressed (66.5%).

According to the analysis, dog walking and dog sitting services are the pet-related costs that are the biggest concerns for the British public during this cost of living crisis with 35% of tweets mentioning both 'dog walk' and 'dog sit' alongside cost of living registering as 'stressed' by our AI tool.

Vets and vet bills ranked as the second biggest worry, with 34% of the British public's tweets about vets and vet bills ranking as stressed.