Glasgow police warn delivery firm after giving tickets to takeaway delivery cyclists

Police have been handing out tickets to takeaway delivery cyclists who have been riding on pavements and through red lights in Glasgow.

Police Scotland have had to contact the delivery company headquarters to tell them to get a safety message out to their employees following complaints.

Edinburgh crime: John Reid who killed Edinburgh takeaway driver has had four months added to his sentence. (Picture credit: John Devlin)

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riders have received tickets in different parts of the city’s Anderston, City and Yorkhill ward over recent weeks.

Complaints

Sergeant Lynn Forbes said there has been “quite a lot of complaints in the area” about the couriers and they have been cycling on pavements and jumping red lights.

She pointed out some of them don’t seem to have an awareness of the Highway Code.

Sergeant Forbes said: “A number of cyclists have been stopped. Several have been spoken to and advice given. A couple of tickets have been issued – one was reported.”

Officers have been putting in place action plans to tackle the problem and improve safety over recent weekends, Sergeant Forbes told the Anderston, City and Yorkhill Area Partnership meeting yesterday.

Councillor Eva Bolander, SNP, told the meeting there were “severe issues” in Townhead and the city centre.

The politician called for an initiative to help solve the problem in those areas.

Tickets

Sergeant Heather Lenihan said three cyclists in the city centre were issued with tickets last week.

She said: “We are aware of cyclist issues and we are pro-actively taking it on board.”