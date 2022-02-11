Glasgow police warn delivery firm after giving tickets to takeaway delivery cyclists

Police Scotland have had to contact the delivery company headquarters to tell them to get a safety message out to their employees following complaints.
Riders have received tickets in different parts of the city’s Anderston, City and Yorkhill ward over recent weeks.
Complaints
Sergeant Lynn Forbes said there has been “quite a lot of complaints in the area” about the couriers and they have been cycling on pavements and jumping red lights.
She pointed out some of them don’t seem to have an awareness of the Highway Code.
Sergeant Forbes said: “A number of cyclists have been stopped. Several have been spoken to and advice given. A couple of tickets have been issued – one was reported.”
Officers have been putting in place action plans to tackle the problem and improve safety over recent weekends, Sergeant Forbes told the Anderston, City and Yorkhill Area Partnership meeting yesterday.
Councillor Eva Bolander, SNP, told the meeting there were “severe issues” in Townhead and the city centre.
The politician called for an initiative to help solve the problem in those areas.
Tickets
Sergeant Heather Lenihan said three cyclists in the city centre were issued with tickets last week.
She said: “We are aware of cyclist issues and we are pro-actively taking it on board.”
She added: “In the city centre it is not just the takeaway cyclists that are causing issues. It is the multi-use of Buchanan Street.”