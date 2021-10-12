Glasgow protest to ‘save our venues’ this weekend

Protesters will be marching through Glasgow this weekend in a bid to ‘save our venues’.

The protest will march from the Buchanan Street steps to Glasgow Green.

What is the protest?

The ‘Save our Venues; Stop the Cuts’ march is being aimed at Glasgow City Council.

Hundreds turned out for a similar protest in July, which highlighted the importance of libraries, museums, sports facilities and community venues in Glasgow - many of which have still to reopen as lockdown restrictions have eased.

There will be speeches, music and activities for protesters of all ages.

Why are they protesting?

When the lockdown started, facilities across Glasgow closed their doors. However, as restrictions have eased, some have remained shut.

Glasgow Life, the arms-length organisation which runs 171 culture and sport facilities in the city on behalf of Glasgow City Council, lost tens of millions of pounds in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. A £100 million fund from the council allowed the organisation to reopen most as restrictions were eased.

Glasgow Life argues that it needs more funding to open more facilities, but the organisation has also used this as an opportunity to look at how it runs services.

There are no plans, at the moment, to reopen five of Glasgow’s 33 libraries. This includes Couper and Barmulloch, with Glasgow Life stating that both are in need of refurbishment.

Three museums are still closed, but this includes Provands Lordship and Scotland Street School Museum & Janitor’s House, with the former due to have conservation works carried out and the latter being refurbished. The future of St Mungo Museum is up in the air. A third party could be taking over the running of the museum, which aims to promote understanding and respect between people of different faiths and those of none.

Dozens of sport facilities remain closed, from sports centres to tennis and bowls areas. Many have been earmarked for community management.

There are also a number of public halls which are still closed. A few are being used as Covid-19 test centres, but new operating models are being looked at for most of the closed facilities. This includes community centres in Ruchill, Shettleston and Tollcross.

Where is the protest?

The protest, organised by Glasgow Against Closures, will be meeting at the Buchanan Street steps and marching to a public rally at Glasgow Green.

When is the protest?

The march is happening on Saturday, starting at 12.30pm.

How do I find out more?