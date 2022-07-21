Glasgow has been named the third dirtiest city in the world.

The Time Out Index 2022 asked people around the world about their local cities, from art and culture, to bars and restaurants.

After more than 27,000 people responded to the online survey, Time Out named the dirtiest cities in the world - and it’s not good news for Glasgow.

The city was ranked as the third dirtiest in the world, finishing behind Rome and New York City.

Rubbish is an issue in Glasgow.

Stokholm was named the cleanest.

It’s not been all bad news for Glasgow. Time Out recently named Glasgow as the fourth best city in the world to visit in 2022 - behind Edinburgh, Chicago and Medellin - with praise for the good humour and kindness of its people.

Events venue SWG3, the restaurant scene (including Cail Bruich and Unalome), the Barrowland Ballroom, and the sheer amount of green spaces were also highlighted.