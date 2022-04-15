Glasgow residents could get £1200 to become professional recipe tester

An online food retailer is searching Glasgow for a new professional recipe tester.

MuscleFood is on the hunt to find the UK’s biggest foodie, with a love for all things nutrition, to become their official recipe tester.

As MuscleFood’s chief recipe tester, you will be sent new recipe kits every month to try and review.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You will also receive monthly vouchers for MuscleFood products, ranging from £50-£100, to say thanks for your honest reviews of its latest recipes.

Muscle Food wants a new professional recipe tester.

The applicant must be: a foodie with a passion for nutritional feel-good food; an honest individual, who can accurately review the upcoming products; someone with a keen eye for detail, who is easily able to monitor key areas for improvement; someone with an understanding of the importance of nutrition.

All applicants must be over the age of 18 and a UK citizen or permanent resident of the UK

Apply now using this form and explain why you’re the best fit for testing MuscleFood’s upcoming recipes.