Glasgow restaurant serves ‘legend’ Billy Connolly
The Big Yin visited a Glasgow restaurant.
The Mediterraneo Ristorante and Champagne Bar posted a picture on their social media pages of Sir Billy Connolly outside the establishment.
The caption says: “Serving a Glasgow Legend! Billy Connolly at Mediterraneo.”
Most Popular
The post went viral, with more than 10k likes, as people shared their stories of the local legend.
One wrote: “A dream come true to meet him eh !! Our legend.”
Another added: “Amazing to see billy out and about and I’m sure you spoiled him with amazing foods.”
Advertisement