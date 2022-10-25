Register
Glasgow restaurant serves ‘legend’ Billy Connolly

The Big Yin visited a Glasgow restaurant.

By Jamie Callaghan
33 minutes ago

The Mediterraneo Ristorante and Champagne Bar posted a picture on their social media pages of Sir Billy Connolly outside the establishment.

The caption says: “Serving a Glasgow Legend! Billy Connolly at Mediterraneo.”

Billy Connolly visited a Glasgow restaurant.

The post went viral, with more than 10k likes, as people shared their stories of the local legend.

One wrote: “A dream come true to meet him eh !! Our legend.”

Another added: “Amazing to see billy out and about and I’m sure you spoiled him with amazing foods.”

