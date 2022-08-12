Glasgow shortlisted to host Eurovision 2023

Glasgow has been included on the shortlist to host Eurovision 2023.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cities on the shortlist to host the 2023 Eurovision were announced this morning on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

Glasgow, which is one of the favourites to host the show, was among those revealed to be on the 7-city shortlist.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other cities in the running to host Eurovision are: Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

The SEC in Glasgow.

20 cities across the UK had made expressions of interest in hosting the show.

The cities will now have to provide more details, before the final decision is made based on a criteria - including how Ukrainian music can be showcased and how big the venue is.

The decision is expected to be made in Autumn.

Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision song contest with the song Stefania and earned the right to host the 2023 edition.

However, due to the ongoing Russian invasion, organisers behind the annual contest decided that it could be held safely, with hosting rights going to the UK, which finished second.

The BBC had previously confirmed that all venues must clear their schedules six to eight weeks before the show, allowing preparations to be made.