Glasgow streets to close for filming of Crime season 2

Glasgow residents are being warned of several road closures this month as production of season two of Crime begins in various city locations.

The council has granted permission for filming of the show, which is based on Irvine Welsh’s novel and features Scottish star Dougray Scott as troubled detective DI Ray Lennox, to take place from Saturday.

They have issued a list of road closures for residents and drivers to be aware of.

Star Dougray Scott and author Irvine Welsh.

From 3pm on Saturday, November 5 until 1pm on Sunday, November 6, the following roads will be closed to the public:

Bell Street between Candleriggs and Walls Street,

Albion Street between Bell Street and Trongate,

Hanson Street at Hanson Park,

The full length of Shuttle Street and College Street

From 10am until 1pm on Sunday, November 6:

Shuttle Street at the junction of College Street will be off limits

Filming will then take place later that day between 5pm and 7.30pm at:

Hanson Street at Hanson Park

Hanson Park at Hanson Street

Between 3pm on Tuesday, November 8 and midnight on Wednesday, November 8 production crews will be making use of:

Claremont Place between Woodside Terrace and Claremont Terrace Lane

Claremont Terrace between Claremont Place and property number five.

The same locations will be used between Monday, November 14 at 3pm and midnight on Wednesday November 16.

Final filming will take place from 3pm on Thursday, November 17 until 1pm on Friday, November 18 at:

Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street

Glasgow City Council has confirmed the reasons for restriction are temporary to allow filming to take place.