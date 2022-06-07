Glasgow third best place in the UK for music lovers to live, research finds

Glasgow has been ranked as the third best city in the UK for music lovers to live.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research from betting site Slingo looked at cities across the UK, finding out the number of artists and bands originating from those cities, the number of upcoming concerts and festivals each one is hosting, the number of music venues, and then using these figures to come up with a final score.

Glasgow ranked third among the cities included.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was found to have 148 artists and bands originating from it, 1362 upcoming concerts, 8 upcoming festivals and 11 venues, giving it a total score of 9.31 out of 10.

Glasgow hosts big festivals like TRNSMT.

The report says: “Glasgow rounds off the top three with a total live music score of 9.31/10. Glasgow offers a high number of upcoming concerts but is only hosting a limited number of festivals - which likely impacts the overall live music score. Glasgow is home to 148 bands including big names like Franz Ferdinand and the Fratellis.”

Glasgow has some of the best music venues in the UK, from larger arenas like the OVO Hydro to legendary smaller stages like King Tut’s.

Glasgow came behind Manchester, which finished second. Unsurprisingly, London topped the list, earning a 10/10 score.

The report says of London: “London has cultivated the most artists and bands over the years with 351 originating from the capital. This includes some of the biggest names in music such as David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and Queen, among many others. With a whopping 16,596 upcoming concerts, being a Londoner in 2022 is ideal for any music fan.”