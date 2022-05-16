Glasgow tool library service set to expand

Lawnmowers and drills are among the tools families can borrow from a new type of ‘library’ to save them buying new ones as the cost of living crisis continues.

The Glasgow Tool library has saved its members about £200 to £333 by lending out equipment so residents don’t have to purchase it.

The Maryhill-based charity is aiming to expand further into the east and west of the city encompassing new areas including Parkhead, Dalmarnock, Govan and Ibrox among others.

It is looking for partners to offer collection and drop off points for the tools so it can reach more people struggling to make ends meet.

The charity is based in Maryhill.

Chris Strachan, co-director of Glasgow Tool Library said: “For low income households we want to provide more inclusive access to these resources.”

Another major aim of the charity is to cut down on wastage and promote re-use of equipment.

So far there has been 2,296 loans, which has saved 13 tonnes of carbon.

The library with 344 members currently has about 1000 tools on offer, which can be taken out for one to two weeks.

The plans for expansion could see member numbers triple when new locations are found.

The project, which has been funded by Scotland Loves Local and The Robertson Trust, aims to help the library service reach more people throughout the city, particularly in areas that are most impacted by the cost of living crisis.

Other equipment, which can be borrowed includes hedge trimmers, sanders, wallpaper strippers, planers and strimmers among other items.

Membership fees vary from as much people can afford to £12 to £20.

Chris added: “Tool libraries work on a simple but radical idea: to borrow the things we need when we need them, rather than buying them. Our current wasteful economic system is unsustainable and we need to find new ways to access resources.

“This new service provides a really exciting opportunity for Glasgow Tool Library to partner with new organisations or groups to expand its service and bring its resource library to new communities. We can’t wait to launch the service and the events programme, bringing power tools to the people.”

Glasgow Tool Library also runs an events and volunteer programme that supports people to gain DIY knowledge and basic repair skills.

Resource libraries have been recommended to the Scottish Government by the Scottish Climate Assembly.