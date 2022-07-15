Glasgow volunteers launch fundraiser after being left homeless

A group of volunteers, who help keep Glaswegians safe at night, have launched a fundraiser after being made homeless.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Street Aid is aiming to raise £40,000 after its current base of operations closed down, leaving it without a home.

The group has found a new potential base, but needs the funding to secure its future.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation is made up of volunteers who give up their time to offer medical and welfare support to the people of Glasgow, every weekend between evenings and 4am, as well as at big local events.

Some of the Glasgow Street Aid team.

Since launching in October 2020, the group, which has 36 volunteers, has relied on donations, fundraising, grants and sponsorships.

Explaining the fundraiser, the group said: “The volunteers of Glasgow Street Aid are determined to provide high quality care to all those who use our services. Since forming in 2020, we have been committed to developing our services, purchasing a treatment room vehicle, adding to and upgrading our first aid equipment and resources, and recruiting and training more volunteers. We have just began running a control room.

“We now need your help. We need additional funds to purchase a building in Glasgow city centre as our previous landlord has moved out of Glasgow.

“The new building we aim to purchase is in an ideal city centre location and will allow us to treat patients in a warm, hygienic and private facility with medical and welfare areas, as well as a volunteer rest room. It will provide appropriate access for those with mobility issues, and a wide entrance will mean stretcher cases can be transferred in and out if required.”