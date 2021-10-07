Glasgow’s hidden history explored in new book

A new book will, for the first time, tell the secret story of one of Glasgow’s most beautiful quarters and the extraordinary characters who helped create some of the city’s best loved institutions.

What is the book about?

Glasgow’s Blythswood, written by author and historian Graeme Smith, tells the stories of the developments of Blythswood Hill, Blythswood Square and the New Town of Blythswood and sheds light on an intriguing chapter in Glasgow’s history.

The book charts the earliest days of the developments which transformed the area and created central Blythswood and Garnethill, with its lost pleasure gardens, the first indoor public baths in Scotland and the first hygienic dairy in Europe.

It goes on to chart the dramatic changes and turns in fortune that followed, involving developers such as James Scott, who formed Bothwell Street and ensured the creation of Kelvingrove Park and Queen’s Dock on the Clyde, which today stands as the Scottish Exhibition campus.

When was the booking launched?

The book was launched at HFD Group’s 177 Bothwell Street, set to be Glasgow’s largest single office building when it completes later this year, the opening of which stands as a new chapter in the history of the area.

Why did the author write the book?

“It’s a story I have wanted to tell for some time,” said author Graeme Smith, “and I am delighted that HFD Group agreed to host the launch at 177 Bothwell Street. It’s fitting that a building which is the cornerstone of a new chapter in the area’s history hosts this celebration of the past.

An old map detailing the city centre, showing Blythswood Square.

“The story of Blythswood has never been told before and is an incredibly interesting tale, one which tells of Glasgow’s wider history and its earliest days and of people who played central roles in making the city what it is today.”

Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, added: “We were thrilled to host the launch of Glasgow’s Blythswood at 177 Bothwell Street. We are acutely aware of the area’s importance to the city’s history and that has helped inform not only what we have set out to do at 177 Bothwell Street, but across our various developments in Glasgow city centre.”

Where can I get the book?