Glasgow’s Queen Margaret Drive closed as police respond to incident

Police have closed off a Glasgow west end road due to ‘concern for a person’.

Queen Margaret Drive has been closed with a traffic diversion put in place.

Drivers are being told to avoid the stretch between Oban Street and Great Western Road.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance in Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow after reports of a concern for a person. The road is currently closed.”