Glasgow’s Queen Margaret Drive closed as police respond to incident

Queen Margaret Drive has been closed with a traffic diversion put in place.
Drivers are being told to avoid the stretch between Oban Street and Great Western Road.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance in Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow after reports of a concern for a person. The road is currently closed.”
The road closure has affected bus services. First Bus posted on social media: “Queen Margaret Drive is closed causing services 8 and 90 to divert via normal routes Byres Road at Great Western Road, Great Western Road, Kirklee Road, Tesco Maryhill Road. 90 normal route and the 8 turns left, same diversion to Partick from Maryhill Road.”