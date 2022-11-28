Glasgow’s Ukrainian refugee boat nearing full capacity

Glasgow’s Ukrainian refugee boat MS Ambition is getting closer to full capacity with about 1,120 people currently on board.

The Scottish Government has chartered the former cruise ship docked at the Clyde in Govan to offer temporary accommodation for people fleeing the Russian invasion.

They are due to be placed in suitable longer-term accommodation with host families or other housing.

The figures came to light as Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland presented the Greater Glasgow police quarterly report covering July to September at a Safe Glasgow Partnership meeting last week. He said officers are providing support.

A SECOND ship has been chartered by the Scottish Government to accommodate displaced Ukrainians in Glasgow. The MS Ambition, which is due to be fully operational by September, will provide 1750 people, who have been approved under the Super Sponsor Scheme, with accommodation.

Chief Superintendent Sutherland said: “We have HMS Ambition docked at King George V docks – there are approximately 1,120 people on board. We continue to work in the local area and with partners developing welcome packs to make sure they have access to policing services and other services where they need them.”

People living on MS Ambition have access to restaurants, shops, child play areas an other facilities according to reports.

It is understood to have 714 cabins.

The Glasgow-based ship arrived in Scotland in September – joining another vessel, MS Victoria, which is a temporary home to Ukrainians in Leith, Edinburgh.

Giving an update on the situation in Glasgow, the police report said: “MS Ambition, docked at King George V Dock, Govan, has the ability to accommodate up to 1400 persons. At time of writing, approximately 1,120 persons are currently aboard.”

It added: “Police Scotland have been working with partners to provide a welcome pack, containing local information, customs, currency information and access to key local services. Local Community officers and Safer Communities colleagues have maintained regular liaison with staff dockside and on the ship, to provide visibility and reassurance.”

