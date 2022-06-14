Glaswegians fight to save pigeon hut after court orders for it to be torn down

Glasgow families are fighting to save a much loved pigeon hut sitting on public land after a court order was issued for it to be taken down on Friday.

Dad Ronnie McCann erected the dookit for his birds nearly two years ago on Gorbals disused ground, which he tidied up and keeps maintained.

On Friday a Sheriff officer is due to visit the area and execute an order for it to be removed. The council says it has been erected on local authority property without planning permission and has caused complaints.

But residents are rallying against the move and have been showing their support for the bird loft online and by signing a petition. There have also been calls for a protest to be held.

Ronnie, 47, from the area said he may now be forced to give his 20 show birds away. Reacting to potentially losing the hut, Ronnie said: “It’s going to leave me in a state. I don’t want to think about it. They are all colourful birds. I might have to give them away. It would be a sad day.”

Ronnie added: “I have put a lot of energy into this. The ground used to be horrendous and overgrown – it was a derelict piece of land. I removed graffiti with a pressure washer and cut the grass. The community previously would not walk past the pathway. Now the place is coming back to life and it has been really positive. Our pigeon hut is spotless. But the council want to take it down.”

A petition is available to sign in local shops for people supporting the dookit, with the past time considered a way of life in the Gorbals.

Ronnie said the pigeon loft has also been enjoyed by his father-in-law John Gaughan.

Ronnie said: “People bring their families down. I have been overwhelmed with the amount of support I have received from people. I have been flying pigeons since I was a child with my dad. I thought I would build a pigeon hut and it would give my father-in-law a purpose.”

The dookit is located to the north of Caledonia Road and the east of Silverfir Street at its junction with the Boulevard and Oatlands Gate.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “We are always appreciative of members of the public who get involved in maintaining their local environment.

“However, the pigeon loft has been installed on council property without permission and has attracted complaints from the local community.