Glaswegians invited to see updated plans for Archaos nightclub

The former nightclub is going to be redeveloped.

The public is to be given a chance to view updated proposals for the redevelopment of the former Archaos nightclub site on Queen Street.

Real estate investor CA Ventures has revealed a scheme that seeks to deliver a high-quality, purpose-built, managed student accommodation on what is currently a derelict and highly complex site. This will provide active ground floor uses, which may include retail or commercial uses.

Following a detailed economic viability study, and due to the constraints on the site itself, student accommodation is seen as the viable route for redevelopment and will aim to accommodate circa 230 students with fully serviced apartments and state-of-the-art amenity facilities.

The old Archaos nightclub.

This second consultation event will be held on Thursday, December 1, (2pm-6 pm) at the former Bowery Bar on Queen Street which neighbours the nightclub.

It follows a first consultation event held on November 2, and feedback from this and through other meetings has been used to shape these updated proposals where possible.

The proposed development could generate around 250 construction jobs, including direct on-site jobs and jobs in the construction supply chain. This could be worth more than £10m to the Glasgow economy during the construction phase.

Serving to address a recognised shortage of student accommodation in the city, the public will have the chance to view proposals and provide feedback at this event.