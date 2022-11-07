Glaswegians with spare rooms asked to take in asylum seekers

Caring Glasgow people with a spare room are needed to take in teenage asylum seekers desperate for a safe home.

The young people who have fled dangerous situations in their countries and may have been trafficked have arrived alone in the city and are missing their families.

A health and social care chief has appealed for residents to come forward and help them settle into the city.

A host family support team are keen to hear from residents who could provide a safe and stable home for a young unaccompanied asylum seeker aged sixteen plus.

Susanne Millar, chief officer at Glasgow’s health and social care partnership, said: “Supporting a young person can enrich the lives of all involved. We have many young asylum seekers who are desperate for a safe and stable home, helping them settle while they plan their future in Glasgow.

“Our Host Family Supported Carer Service provides relevant training to help interested parties undertake the role and will assign a supervising social worker to provide ongoing support.

“We also carry out an assessment process to help ascertain the families are ready for the role and to provide financial support.

“It can be so rewarding and I hope residents come forward.”

The young people are seeking safety from conflict, oppression, persecution, poverty and exploitation.

The service is running two virtual open nights to allow interested families to meet the team, hear about the assessment process and what is expected of carers.

Carers will also attend and potential applicants will have the opportunity to hear directly from them about the experience of supporting a young asylum seeking person.

The events are due to take place virtually on Thursday November, 24 2022 and Thursday, February, 2, 2023.

