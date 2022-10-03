By Clare Grant

Organised jointly by North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire Council, it will take place on Saturday November 5.

The display will start at 6.30pm, with the bonfire lit at 5.30pm.

Food outlets will be open from 4.30pm to 8.00pm at the Watersports Centre concourse, with music playing in the area.

The road through the park will be open from 4.30pm to allow parking.

North Lanarkshire Provost Kenny Duffy said: “ Our fireworks display at Strathclyde Country Park returns this year to allow local people to celebrate Guy Fawkes night safely.

"The 30-minute display will feature music from around the world alongside spectacular fireworks which can be seen from right around the park.”

“Advice from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is to attend a professionally organised display to ensure our communities stay safe.”

M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park will be open from 1.00pm to 10.00pm

As the event is expected to be very busy and there is limited parking within the park, the advice from organisers is to arrive early, travel to the park by public transport, or park further away and walk.