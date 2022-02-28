Gordon Cowan has never been forgotten in Lanark

Beatson Cancer Charity is the benfactor.

In the week in which he died in 1997, Gordon’s mum Jean told his closest friends that that she hoped he would not be forgotten. His friends set to work to ensure that his name would live on, via the Gordon Cowan Memorial.

The memorial group – www.gordoncowanmemorial.net – was founded by close friend Robert Douglas, a former Celtic FC footballer who is now the goalkeeping coach at Arbroath FC, and a group of Gordon’s friends in Lanark.

Since forming 16 years ago, the group has staged annual memorial balls, golf days and sponsored walks.

Gordon's friends have kept their promise to his parents, helping to raise £364,000 for Beatson Cancer Charity in his memory.

These were deemed apt tributes to Gordon, who was a keen golfer, amateur footballer and qualified referee.

Robert said: “Following this tragedy, myself and a group of Gordon’s friends from our home town of Lanark purchased a golfing trophy and began playing every year at Lanark Golf Club in his memory.

"In 2006 the event had grown to such an extent the decision was taken to turn it into a fundraising day in Gordon’s memory.

“I thought we’d maybe get to £30,000 and then, after a couple of years, it would peter out but it’s actually been the opposite.

“The first year we raised about £6,000 – we're now at £364,000. For a small town like Lanark to raise that amount in 16 years is staggering.”

As for how Gordon would have reacted to the amount of money raised in his name, Robert added: “I think he’d be incredibly proud; he was a big gentle giant.

“The week in which Gordon died in 1997, Mrs Cowan said to me that she did not want anyone to forget Gordon.

“Those words were the incentive for commemorative days that raise money for those presently facing their own personal fight for life, and being afforded the support of the Beatson, through what are undoubtedly the most difficult of times. It is extremely rewarding, to know the money raised goes some way to help.

“All Gordon’s mum, dad Gerry and sister Gillian wanted was his memory to go on and nobody to forget him. Nobody’s going to forget him now – his events sell out and that’s a testament to Gordon.”

The most recent event coming up in memory of Gordon is a sponsored walk, which runs from March 1 to April 1, the 25th anniversary of Gordon’s untimely passing.

Andy Romer, who is part of the fundraising committee, said: “With the 25th anniversary this year we’re staging the ‘Walk into Spring’.

“We’re doing 50 miles or 100 miles – whatever anyone wants to do, come along and join us.

“I think Gordon would be overwhelmed and really, really proud.

“We’re just trying to do it in his memory and help others less fortunate than ourselves.”

Sadly, Gordon’s dad Gerry passed away three years ago but Jean and Gillian continue to be extremely grateful for everything Gordon’s friends have done.

Jean said: “I’m overwhelmed and can’t thank all his friends, and their supporters, enough for everything they do.

“Robert started this and he’s been an incredible true friend to Gordon and the family.

“Everything they do helps us get through life without him. It’s lovely to know he was loved by so many people.”

Beatson Cancer Charity has benefited from the local efforts and is also extremely grateful.

Martin Cawley, CEO of the charity, said: “The group behind Gordon Cowan’s Memorial have been incredible over the years. In particular, the work Robert Douglas has done over the years is outstanding. We are so grateful for everything they do.

“To raise such a large amount shows their commitment to Gordon and his family.

“We cannot thank them enough for their continued support and generosity.”

Other events lined up this year include the Gordon Cowan Memorial Charity Golf Day on Monday, June 6, which is already sold out: the Memorial Charity Ball on Saturday, August 20, and the Memorial Christmas Party Night on Saturday, December 3.

For more information about the walk in March, and other events this year, visit https://www.facebook.com/gordoncowanmemorial.

If you can’t join the walk this March, but would like to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Robert-Douglas18.

Beatson Cancer Charity believes that no-one should face cancer on their own. This has always been the charity’s aim and it works hard to achieve that goal.

Some 14,172 patients have received therapies at the Wellbeing Centre. Beatson Cancer Charity also works in close partnership with clinicians and researchers to help to deliver life-saving research.