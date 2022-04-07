Govan waterfront site to be regenerated after £1.6m funding deal agreed

A waterfront site in Govan is set to be regenerated, after a £1.6 million funding deal was agreed.

The funding package for the redevelopment of Water Row - on the banks of the Clyde in central Govan - has been completed with the addition of just over £1.6 million in grant support from the Glasgow City Region City Deal, after a Glasgow City Council committee gave its approval today (Thursday).

The Water Row project will play a vital role in both the regeneration of Govan and the waterfront, with work on the connecting Govan-Partick Bridge soon to start on site.

A masterplan for Water Row - approved by Glasgow City Council in 2019 - outlines a mixed-use scheme providing 200 new homes and 3500 square metres of commercial space when complete, all set within high-quality public space.

Development of Water Row could start this month.

The first phase of the project will see the creation of 92 mid-market rented homes and six ground floor commercial units, with an initial package of enabling works funded through Clyde Mission now complete.

The main contract works for this first phase have been tendered by Govan Housing Association resulting in total project costs of £24,682,765, and despite assembling a funding package of more than £23m illion from various sources a funding gap of just over £1.6 million needed to be addressed before a contract can be awarded.

Water Row has been identified as an investment priority for the Glasgow City Region City Deal and the delivery of the masterplan is regarded as critical to the regeneration of Central Govan, which occupies a strategically important location at the centre of the emerging Glasgow Riverside Innovation District. Today’s decision by the council secures funding for the first phase of the masterplan.

This City Deal funding of £1,618,314 will contribute towards the costs of external works including public realm and the construction of commercial floorspace. Govan Housing Association is now in a position to award a contract allowing construction to start in April 2022.