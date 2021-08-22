Grants for Clydesdale's former mining communities

CRT chairman Nicky Wilson hopes local communities will apply for funding.

The Community Investment Programme is aimed primarily at helping groups deliver their core services and to develop new initiatives.

Projects must be able to demonstrate they will be completed within 12 months or less and will help in one or more of the following fields – health and well-being; skills and training; job creation and employment support.

Examples of costs that can be applied for include, but are not limited to, equipment, training, venue hire, sessional salaries and new activities or services.

Nicky Wilson, CRT chairman in Scotland, said: “We’re pleased to be calling for applications to our Community Investment Programme from charities and not-for-profit groups.

"These types of organisations carry out some of the most critical work and are the backbone of the mining communities.

“We’re really looking forward to receiving the applications and hope the initiative will be a success for many years to come.”

To be eligible, organisations must be constituted as a charity or not-for-profit group delivering a service or activity in one or more of CRT’s eligible coalfield communities; have accounts (or a cash flow projection for newly formed groups), and a bank account. A quote for items requested exceeding £500 must also be provided.